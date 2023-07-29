Clay County man accused of raping 13-year-old girl, CCSO says

A nurse from Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital contacted Clay County Sheriff’s Office about a 13-year-old girl disclosing that she had been raped.

According to the CCSO incident report, the victim took a sexual assault examination and determined that she had intercourse with a male.

CCSO opened an investigation and was able to identify the suspect, 20-year-old Ricardo Trenado Servin.

Police went to the suspect’s house and Servin came to the door and agreed to sit in the front of the police car for some questions.

The redacted incident report mentioned Servin had a WIZZ profile portraying himself as 14 years old.

Police found probable cause to arrest the man.

He is being charged with lewd lascivious behavior and battery of a victim aged 12 to 16.

He will appear in court on August 29.

