Clay County man facing 10 years in prison for having unregistered weapon made from shotgun

A Clay County man could face up to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm made from a shotgun, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Thirty-year-old Dylan Milton Jarvis of Orange Park was indicted and arrested earlier this month following an incident in January 2022.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Blanding Boulevard and determined that Jarvis fired multiple rounds into the ground before discarding the firearm.

The firearm was analyzed by the CCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which revealed Jarvis had sawed off the barrel and the stock on the firearm. The firearm was also not registered.

