Clay County man indicted on charges for cycling couple's death

A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deaths of a couple killed while bicycling in June in Clay County, according to online jail records.

Michael David Luttrell faces two charges of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of Charles Winget McBride, 63, and Lisa Kathleen McBride, 49, in a crash in Dean, according to jail records and Texas Department of Public Safety information.

Luttrell was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and was being held in the Clay County Jail on $50,000 in bonds Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

He has been indicted by a 97th District grand jury for two counts of criminally negligent homicide, according to court documents.

The state jail felony is punishable by up to two years in confinement. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luttrell was accused of texting and failing to slow down while driving a 2017 white Sierra GMC pickup in the small town of Dean, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

Well known in the local cycling community, the McBrides were wearing helmets when Luttrell’s pickup hit them from behind at 1:29 p.m. June 1 on FM 2393 near Luecke Lane southeast of Wichita Falls, according to allegations in the crash report.

Luttrell told the DPS that he didn't see the McBrides before hitting them, according to allegations.

Lisa, 49, was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. at the scene of the wreck. Her husband Charles was flown by air ambulance to United Regional Health Care System. He was subsequently pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. at the hospital.

The couple's home was in the 3600 block of State Highway 79 North in Clay County — not far from the crash site.

Their deaths prompted calls from local cyclists for more safety measures during a Wichita Falls City Council meeting.

