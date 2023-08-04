Clay County needs your help identifying these suspects

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the community to help identify women who are wanted for questioning in reference to multiple shoplifting incidents at the Orange Park Mall.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that the first incident occurred between 13:15 p.m. and 14:30 p.m. on June 3rd. The second incident occurred between 12:28 p.m. and 12:37 p.m. on June 11th. The third incident occurred between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on August 3rd.

The subjects are three adult females. In the third incident, the females were accompanied by children. Please refer to case numbers (2023-014229), (2023-014793), and (2023-019920) with any tips provided.

If anyone has any information about this incident or knows who the subject may be, please call Detective D. Widergren at (904) 591-4628 or by email at dwidergren@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest

