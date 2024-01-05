Clay County now hiring full time vehicle and emergency technicians

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hiring full-time vehicle technicians and part-time and full-time emergency vehicle technicians.

As listed on their hiring website, the description said the job is responsible for installing, repairing, and removing emergency lighting, two-way radios, and other equipment or related equipment and coordinating garage and radio shop activities.

Some of the minimum requirements to be considered are a high school diploma or equivalent, three years of experience related to electronic installation, and programming, or equivalent experience.

Salary has been listed between $43,567 and $50,500.

If you’re interested in applying or seeing what other positions are being offered visit the Clay County Sheriff’s Office job website by clicking here.

