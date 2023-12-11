Clay County police investigating shooting at the Middleburg Christmas Parade

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a Middleburg Christmas Parade Saturday evening.

According to detectives, several gunshots were heard as the parade was wrapping up.

Reports state that the suspect who fired those shots has since been taken into custody.

Police told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson that the man who fired the shots wasn’t happy the parade was going on.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was agitated by activities generated by the parade attendees.

Hunter white, the man who heard the gunshots said, “It’s kind of like, inhumane.”

According to CCSO, 43-year-old Douglas Moore is currently facing 6 counts of assault with a firearm after detectives say several gunshots were heard during the end of the Middleburg Christmas Parade, on County Road 218.

Hunter White has lived in Middleburg his entire life and he hasn’t heard of anything like this happening before.

“You got a bunch of kids [here], and also you have to think this is supposed to be a safe environment.”

After an investigation CCSO determined that Moore, a resident at an adjacent property near the incident location was agitated by the activities generated by parade attendees.

Detectives even say at one point, Moore discharged a pistol multiple times while entering a property where victims were located, no injuries were reported.

“I heard the gunshots, obviously. I know what they sound like, so it ain’t that new to me,” said White.

Moore was also charged and accused of using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

