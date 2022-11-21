Clay County police looking for missing 15-year-old boy suspected in domestic violence case

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Malachi Cook.

According to police, Cook has been missing since Nov. 13, but there are still very few leads. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Officials told Action News Jax that Cook is also wanted as a suspect in a domestic violence incident involving his younger sibling.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to CCSO at 904-264-6512.

