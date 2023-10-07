Clay County property owner finds body of a Kansas City man who went missing this week

The body of a missing Kansas City man was found in rural Clay County Saturday morning, according to police.

A property owner living north of Mosby, outside Liberty, found the body of Roger Hunt, 61, on his land a short distance from a vehicle, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Family members had reported Hunt missing earlier this week, saying he had returned to his Kansas City home after working in Kansas City, Kansas, around 7 a.m. Monday.

Family told officers he left again around 1 p.m. but had not been heard from since, according to KCKPD.

His death is being investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, but police do not believe foul play was a factor in his death.