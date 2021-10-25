Clay County prosecutors charge Kansas City man in Friday stabbing death

Clay County prosecutors have charged a 44-year-old man in the stabbing death of another man following an altercation Friday afternoon at a residence in Kansas City, North.

Gordon T. McBeth of Kansas City faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the killing of 28-year-old Darryl Gilland.

Police responded to a reported cutting in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Arriving officers were directed to the rear of the residence where they found the victim who had been stabbed, according to police.

Paramedics pronounced Gilland at the scene. McBeth was taken into custody.

McBeth is being held in the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m., Monday, according to court records.