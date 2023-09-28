Clay County scam warning: Missing jury duty

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that there are multiple reports of scammers impersonating members of the department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to CCSO, the scammers are targeting residents by falsely claiming they’ve missed jury duty. The scheme works by asking victims to buy gift cards as a way of avoiding arrest or legal consequences for missing jury duty.

“This is a SCAM! Do not send money or purchase any gift cards for payment,” CCSO said in a Facebook post.

If you receive this type of phone call, please get in touch with the sheriff’s office non-emergency number to report the incident. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 904-264-6512.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.