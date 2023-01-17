Clay County sheriff’s suspension hearing delayed as defense requests new judge

No caption

HENRIETTA, Texas — A suspension hearing for embattled Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde was delayed Tuesday by his defense attorney's last-minute motion to have the judge removed.

Randall D. Moore filed the motion at approximately 12:05 p.m. ahead of the hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to determine if Lyde would be suspended from his official duties. Court proceedings didn't begin until about 2:09 p.m. because of another event.

The motion to recuse appears to question 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey's impartiality regarding this case. It contends the judge has personal knowledge related to it, is a key witness for the case and was an advisor to the sheriff.

At the heart of the Moore's justification for removing McGaughey is an email Lyde sent Sept. 13 to Clay County Hospital Board members, warning them of criminal enforcement if they attended a meeting he believes would have violated open meetings laws. There was no meeting since a quorum didn't form.

Moore contends McGaughey gave the sheriff legal advice about whether the meeting would be lawful.

With this motion filed, McGaughey can either voluntarily recuse himself or allow the region's administrative judge to rule on the case. Judge David Evans presides over the Eighth Administrative Judicial Region.

Once the motion is settled, a new date will be set for a hearing to consider suspending the sheriff, appointing a new one and making a temporary restraining order into an injunction until the civil case against Lyde is settled.

During the less than 10-minute proceedings for the petition Tuesday, McGaughey said he was extending the restraining order against Lyde through Jan. 31.

Afterward, Moore said he came into possession of information Monday night that resulted in his filing the motion for recusal Tuesday.

The restraining order prohibits Lyde from retaliating against his staff members.

The 97th District Courtroom was packed ahead of the hearing Tuesday afternoon. It was standing room only until members of a new grand jury panel were sworn in and briefed by the judge on their duties.

Both events were inadvertently scheduled at the same time. The judge convened a hearing on the petition to remove Lyde at about 2:09 p.m. Tuesday.

A petition to remove Lyde from office as sheriff was submitted in civil court by local attorney Frank Douthitt, as well as 97th District Attorney Casey Hall and Clay County Attorney Seth Slagle.

