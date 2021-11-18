Clay County Sheriff jailed on oppression charges

In this August 2021 photo, Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde speaks during a press conference. Lyde was booked into the Clay County Jail Thursday on two charges of official oppression.

After a brief stint in his own lockup, Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Clark Lyde was free and back on the job.

Lyde, 54, was booked into the Clay County Jail Thursday morning after being arrested by Texas DPS troopers.

He was charged with two counts of official oppression a Class A misdemeanor.

More: Crime of the Week: $1,000 reward offered in storage unit thefts

He was held without bond Thursday morning. Details of the charges were not immediately available. Justice of the Peace John Swenson said affidavits had not crossed his desk by Thursday morning.

Oppression changes typically involve a public official mistreating a person by arrest or seizure, curtailing a person's right or subjecting a person to sexual harassment.

Lyde was sworn into office after beating incumbent Kenny Lemons in a party primary in 2020.

More: Crime of the Week: Reward offered for help solving Perez murder

Lyde became know for his use of social media, often providing daily updates and sometimes delivering live information from crime scenes.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Clark Lyde jailed on oppression charges