Clay County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying two suspected in criminal mischief

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help identifying the subjects who are wanted for criminal mischief.

The incident happened at the Rolling Hills amenity center around 8 p.m. on May 23. CCSO states that the suspects remained on the property through May 24.

CCSO states that the property was locked even to members after hours. Authorities discovered damaged property, including the kicked-in and vandalized front gate to the pool.

If you have any information about this incident or know who the subject(s) may be, please call Detective Holmes at (904) 213-6761 or by email at sholmes@claysheriff.com.

Please refer to case number (2023-013256) with any tips provided.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

