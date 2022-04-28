Person killed in deputy-involved shooting in Orange Park

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax the shooting occurred outside a Wawa gas station on Blanding Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said multiple deputies were involved in the incident but none were hurt.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

As of 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the corner of Filmore Street and Blanding Blvd. remained tapped off to traffic, as is the Wawa.

CCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

