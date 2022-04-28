Person killed in deputy-involved shooting in Orange Park

A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax the shooting occurred outside a Wawa gas station on Blanding Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said multiple deputies were involved in the incident but none were hurt.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

As of 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the corner of Filmore Street and Blanding Blvd. remained tapped off to traffic, as is the Wawa.

CCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

We also saw this PT Cruiser with heavy side damage get towed away just now… Unclear what its connection is to this deputy-involved shooting… pic.twitter.com/UKmT35PLZS — Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) April 28, 2022

