Clay County Sheriff’s Office ID’s body found behind dumpster as a woman from Jacksonville

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.- CCSO has identified the victim as a woman from Jacksonville.

Update: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released an updated statement on the body discovered near a dumpster in the parking lot of the 460 block of Bentwood Ln.

The police are currently investigating the death as a potential homicide case. The victim who was identified was reportedly a Jacksonville resident.

CCSO Robbery-Homicide detectives are currently pursuing leads and conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the CCSO has stated they will not release any further details or information on the case at this time.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this case. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

Original: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a statement reporting that a dead body was located near a dumpster in Orange Park Sunday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the CCSO, at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call reporting the discovery of a body near a dumpster in the 460 block of Bentwood Lane in Orange Park.

One victim was confirmed deceased by a medical team.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to early findings, police report that the event appears to be isolated, with no immediate threat to the safety of the public.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 904-264-6512. You can also submit tips via the SaferWatch App. https://alerts.saferwatchapp.com/43651895.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.