Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying man suspected of dating app robberies

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect, investigators say robbed three people at gunpoint.

The victims met the suspect through a dating app meant for the LGBTQ+ community called “Grindr.”

Over the past three weeks, CCSO has responded to three separate incidents where the male victims met with a man who went by “Larry” on the dating app “Grindr.” “Larry” would set up a meeting place in an isolated location, and demand for money while holding the victims at gunpoint.

CCSO says in two of the incidents, the suspects forced the victims to drive to an atm and withdraw cash from their accounts.

According to CCSO’s incident reports, the most recent incident happened yesterday at Wells Fargo off Blanding Blvd. The first incident happened on November 28th in Middleburg, and the second one happened on December 1st in Orange Park.

All the incidents happened in the dark either early morning or late at night.

LGBTQ+ activist, Karissa Wade says they are not surprised to hear about these crimes.

“It’s infuriating, obviously,” Wade said. “It’s something that you would have to deal with, from the Pulse shootings to the abuses to the beat downs; everything that the community has had to suffer, is suffered through so much turmoil already, that now we’re being victimized again in a different way.”

Wade is a performer at Hamburger Mary’s, and they say the LGBTQ+ community is constantly being attacked, and it’s difficult for some to come forward.

“People are afraid to speak out because of the shame, the guilt, the ramifications of work and things along those lines,” Wade said.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson says the picture you see online on a dating app may not be the person who you’re talking to. So, he says it’s important to always be cautious when meeting people you’ve connected with online. Carson says don’t share personal information.

“Don’t phone number, where you live, always better to meet in a public space, where you can be safe from those kinds of criminal activities that would occur if your home or in your in a private location where you can’t have help,” Carson said.

Action News Jax reached out to ‘Grindr’ for a comment, and as of this report, we have not heard back.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect. If you have information regarding this case, or have been a victim of a similar crime in Clay County, we urge you to come forward. Please contact us at (904)264-6512. You can also submit tips via the SaferWatch App.

