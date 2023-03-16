Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases composite sketch of Orange Park sexual battery suspect
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual battery that happened Monday morning.
Deputies responded to Blanding and Blairmore boulevards in Orange Park, where the female victim said a man “entered her residence and forcibly assaulted her,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a Facebook Live video.
Cook described the suspect Monday as:
White adult male
Has red facial hair
Is 5′10″ tall with a thin build
Has short hair
Was wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals and black baggy shorts
Action News Jax obtained a report about the incident, which is heavily redacted. The female victim’s age is redacted per Florida State Statutes on keeping juvenile information confidential, so it appears the victim is a juvenile.
The narrative of the report also is heavily redacted, but it states that the victim’s wrists were zip-tied.
