Clay County Sheriff’s Office releases composite sketch of Orange Park sexual battery suspect

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual battery that happened Monday morning.

Deputies responded to Blanding and Blairmore boulevards in Orange Park, where the female victim said a man “entered her residence and forcibly assaulted her,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a Facebook Live video.

Cook described the suspect Monday as:

White adult male

Has red facial hair

Is 5′10″ tall with a thin build

Has short hair

Was wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals and black baggy shorts

Action News Jax obtained a report about the incident, which is heavily redacted. The female victim’s age is redacted per Florida State Statutes on keeping juvenile information confidential, so it appears the victim is a juvenile.

The narrative of the report also is heavily redacted, but it states that the victim’s wrists were zip-tied.

