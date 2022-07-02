Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find 69-year-old man reported missing Friday

Authorities on Friday night were asking the public to help locate a 69-year-old Avondale man with dementia who was reported missing.

Stanley Suba, of Avondale, was believed to have left his home in the 2700 block of North Walrond Avenue sometime between 4:30 and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement. A statewide alert was issued Friday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say Suba has dementia. He left the home on foot and his destination was unknown.

Suba is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair, a white beard, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Suba was wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and sandals when he was last seen.

Police were asking anyone with information about Suba’s whereabouts to call 911.