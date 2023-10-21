Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help to identify suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking assistance from the public to identify two individuals involved in a recent shoplifting incident at the Walmart store located at 1580 Branan Field Road in the Middleburg area.

According to authorities, the two males captured in the provided photographs are suspects in this shoplifting case. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is making every effort to identify and locate these individuals to assist in their ongoing investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or can help identify the suspects, please contact Deputy Smith at 904-264-6512 or send an email to chsmith@claysheriff.com. Your assistance could be crucial in resolving this case and bringing the suspects to justice.

Those who wish to remain anonymous have the option to submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). By doing so, you may become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information provided in the tip leads to an arrest. Your support in this matter is greatly appreciated by law enforcement.

