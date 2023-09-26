Clay County Sheriff’s Office still looking for robbery suspect in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at Wells Road and Blanding Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a robbery involving a suspect threatening the victim with a gun. Upon arrival, the suspect fled into the woods behind Crunch Fitness. CCSO confirmed Tuesday morning that the suspect is still on the run.

CCSO describes the suspect as a Black man wearing a purple hoodie, black shorts and black Crocs.

If anyone sees a man fitting the description given by police, they are asked to immediately call 911.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club in St. Augustine Beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.