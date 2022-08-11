Clay County tax official suspected of embezzling over $1.2 million

The Texas Comptroller's Office is investigating the Clay County tax assessor-collector on four charges.

The Texas Comptroller's Office is investigating the Clay County tax assessor-collector, who was charged with four charges of misapplication of fiduciary funds over $300,000, Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said Thursday.

Maribel Longoria, 40, of Henrietta was free Thursday from Clay County Jail on a $50,000 bond for one charge and personal recognizance bonds on the other three, according to Campbell.

The four charges are in connection with allegations from 2018 through 2022, he said. The investigation was initiated by the Texas Comptroller's Office.

Campbell said he did not have anymore information to release Tuesday since the investigation is ongoing.

The Comptroller's Office Criminal Investigation Division probes possible wrongdoing related to taxation of tobacco, motor fuels, motor vehicles and sales and various government records, according to comptroller.texas.gov.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Clay County tax assessor Maribel Longoria accused of embezzlement