Clay County's ex-sheriff faces new trial date along with added charges

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels addresses questions during an Aug. 4, 2020, community forum.

More criminal charges have been filed against ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels, relieved of duty a year and a half ago following his arrest in a sex scandal involving a former subordinate, according to Clay County court records.

With the three new charges, Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith postponed the Feb. 21 trial to May 16 during a Wednesday pretrial hearing.

Daniels was arrested Aug. 13, 2020, on felony and misdemeanor charges following a year-long Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into whether he had used his position to illegally order the arrest of a woman he'd had an affair with. The original charges were one count of tampering with physical evidence and three more of false reports to law enforcement, according to court records.

Wednesday two more counts of false reporting to law enforcement and a new one of tampering or destroying evidence were added. Daniels' attorney, Matt Kachergus, requested a new trial date, and the judge rescheduled it.

The new tampering count states that a Google account was altered, destroyed or concealed between May 6 and June 4, 2019, knowing that a criminal case was pending. Specifics on the new false-reports charges were not available.

Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Daniels from office a day after the first-term sheriff's arrest. The governor appointed Michelle Cook as interim sheriff. Cook had beat Daniels and four others to become the county's first female sheriff, and she officially finished his term before taking the job full-time.

Daniels had decried the 2020 arrest as "dirty politics" in a video made by Sheriff's Office employees. He said any issues with the scandal were personal and didn't affect his job as sheriff, even though it included an order he gave to staff.

The scandal surfaced when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, where Daniels had worked as jail director, announced an internal investigation into a corrections officer with whom Daniels had sex. Daniels told his wife about the affair, then had his deputies arrest the woman in May 2019 on stalking allegations.

The investigation showed that Daniels called emergency dispatch that evening, saying he needed backup because he was being followed and was in fear of his life. The person following him was Cierra Smith, his mistress of six years and the corrections officer he had previously supervised.

Deputies told prosecutors they didn't feel there was just cause to arrest the woman. Smith resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office while under investigation for misconduct claims.

The 4th Circuit State Attorney's Office requested the FDLE investigate Daniels after recusing itself due to conflict of interest. That investigation found Daniels lied and also destroyed evidence to keep his affair with Smith from coming to light.

