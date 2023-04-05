Clay deputies help arrest Georgia rape suspect who is person of interest in Orange Park sex battery

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of a man who is considered a person of interest in a sexual battery that happened last month in Orange Park.

Cook said on a Facebook Live that CCSO assisted the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak of Green Cove Springs.

Dyak was arrested in connection with a sexual assault that happened in Chatham County, Ga., on June 1, 2019. He is facing the following charges:

First-degree burglary

False imprisonment

Rape

Aggravated sodomy

Dyak is now in the Clay County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Chatham County. Cook said Dyak is also a person of interest in the sexual battery that happened in the area of Blanding and Blairmore boulevards in Orange Park on March 13.

Cook asked that anyone who has any information on Dyak that can help aid the investigation into Dyak, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, at 904-264-6512. Tips can also be sent via the SaferWatch app.

Click here to watch Cook’s full video.

