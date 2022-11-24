Man shot multiple times in parking lot of bestbet poker room, Orange Park Police say

A man was shot in the parking lot of the bestbet poker room on Wednesday night, the Orange Park Police Department said.

Police responded to bestbet, which is located on Park Avenue near Wells Road around 5:44 p.m. They found the man, who had been shot multiple times, near the front entrance of the business.

The man was still conscious and able to speak, police said. Detectives found that the suspect, or suspects, had already run away from the area.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and they are looking for witnesses.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPPD at 904-264-5555 or they can remain anonymous and contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

