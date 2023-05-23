Clay to Putnam pursuit ends in arrest

An Orange Park man is accused of leading police on a two-county chase.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Daniel Cox stole a truck in Clay County Monday night.

After trying to hit a Clay County deputy with the truck, investigators say Cox led police on a chase to Putnam County.

Putnam County deputies joined the chase that went from Bardin Road to Johns Road, where the suspect crashed into a cattle gate and fence.

Still trying to get away, deputies say Cox rammed a Clay County patrol car, then drove into a marshy area where he got out of the truck, covered himself in mud, and tried to hide.

Deputies found the suspect with the help of K9 and he was arrested.

A search revealed Cox had a large amount of meth and a sawed-off shotgun.

Cox, 25, was charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a vehicle used to traffic narcotics, possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, resisting arrest without violence and criminal mischief damage over $1,000.

He’ll face additional charges in Clay County.

Cox is a convicted felon who was released from prison in 2021.

