Clay sheriff: 13-year-old boy dies, 4 other teens hurt in stabbing at Orange Park home

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said a 13-year-old boy died after being stabbed along with four other teenage boys during a fight involving three groups of youths at an Orange Park home Saturday night.

The fight involving boys aged 10 to 17 years old happened at a house in the 1700 block of Debbie Lane in the Grove Park neighborhood early Saturday evening, Cook said during a news conference Sunday morning.

Cook said two of the injured boys remained hospitalized Sunday while the other two were treated for their injuries and released.

No arrests had been reported as of early Sunday afternoon.

Cook said the stabbings happened when two 13-year-old boys were alone inside the house. One boy lived there and the other was his friend who was visiting.

The parents of the boy who lived there were not at the home when the fight and stabbings happened, said Cook, noting she didn't know where the adults were at the time.

"Sometime during the early evening [about 7:30-7:45 p.m.] a group ages 10 to 14 boys showed up at the house and began beating on the windows and beating on the door, challenging the two boys who were inside the house to come out and fight them," Cook said.

She said at that time there were four boys outside the house challenging the 13-year-olds inside to fight.

That apparently went on for several minutes. The boys inside the house called some of their friends and asked them to come over to "help back them up" against the group outside.

She said the boys inside the house were scared. They called their friends and a few minutes later a car arrived occupied by at least three teenage boys ages 13 to 17 years old.

"The two groups of boys outside the house started fighting. At least one person brandishes a knife and begins stabbing during the fight," Cook said.

Cook said one of the boys came out of the house "allegedly armed with a knife and we have a very large fight involving a total of nine boys in the front yard of the house."

It appeared that the 13-year-old boy who died was among one of the two groups that were outside of the house, she said.

911 calls began coming in at about 8:25 p.m. Sheriff's deputies along with Clay County Fire Rescue personnel arrived on the scene within a few minutes.

Two of the injured boys were rushed to Orange Park Medical Center while the other three who were wounded were taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital, she previously said.

One 13-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Cook said she didn't have an updated condition report on the two teens who remain hospitalized.

"We do not know what started this fight. We are still investigating this incident," said Cook, noting investigators believe they have identified the total of nine boys who were there at the fight scene

"However there is a possibility that other boys may be involved and fled the scene before we arrived. So we're asking any parents who may have known about this fight or kids who may have been involved in what happened to please call us," she said.

The parents of all nine boys have been notified, she said.

"Everybody at this point is cooperative," Cook said.

A prosecutor with the State Attorney's Office responded to the scene Saturday night.

Cook said because it's early in what likely will be a very long investigation, she didn't know whether any charges might be filed in the case.

"I wish these young men would have called 911 instead of their friends," Cook said. "If anybody feels like they are being threatened in any way, please call us."

Cook described the neighborhood where the stabbings happened as "a quiet neighborhood, a safe neighborhood."

"Unfortunately, we had this very tragic incident and we're going to get to the bottom of it. But I would just ask citizens to stay vigilant," she said. "Know where your kids are at, Know what they are doing and if you see anything suspicious, give us a call."

Anyone with information about the stabbings can call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512, Cook said.

