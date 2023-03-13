Clay Sheriff asks for public’s help finding suspect in sexual battery that happened in Orange Park

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook is asking for the public’s help to locate a man suspected in a sexual battery that happened Monday morning.

Deputies responded to Blanding and Blairmore boulevards in Orange Park, where the female victim said a man “entered her residence and forcibly assaulted her,” Cook said in a Facebook Live video.

The man then ran away. Cook said the man is described as:

White adult male

Has red facial hair

Is 5′10″ tall with a thin build

Has short hair

Was wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals and black baggy shorts

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cook said the suspect was not located this morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their home security cameras. Anyone who has any information that may help investigators is asked to call (904) 264-6512 or send a

Investigation is ongoing. If you live in the area, check your cameras or if you see anyone who looks suspicious, call 264-6512 or send a tip to CCSO through the SaferWatch app.

Watch the full video with Sheriff Cook below:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.