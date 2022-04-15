Clay sheriff says potential remains discovered after suspect said he was involved in burying a body

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after potential remains were found in Green Cove Springs on Friday.

The discovery comes after Aubrey Lumpkin, the man who is accused of holding an elderly couple captive in a Green Cove Springs home for two days, said he was involved in burying a body in a property next door.

During an interview, Lumpkin told investigators that he and another man had robbed the elderly couple’s home together. He said they were both armed and masked when they entered the home from the front and back doors and ordered the couple to get on the floor. While the victims were screaming, Lumpkin told police he fired two shots over them to scare them.

Once the couple was tied up, he and the other man found the couple’s credit cards and forced the victims to tell them their PINs. Lumpkin said that he and the other man then took turns going down the street to a Winn-Dixie, where they withdrew as much cash as they could from the ATM.

After two days of keeping the elderly couple tied up, Lumpkin called 911 to confess the crime and was arrested on Tuesday.

His arrest report states that while Lumpkin was being placed in handcuffs, he also confessed to murdering someone.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine Lumpkin’s exact involvement after they found the remains around 10 a.m. They say the remains have not been identified and had been there for some time.

According to CCSO, the whereabouts of the elderly couple’s daughter and foster daughter are unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

