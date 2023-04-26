Clay softball coach accused of producing child sexual abuse material

A Clay County softball coach is facing federal charges after investigators say he produced child sexual abuse material.

Andrew Lynn Overheul, 43, of Orange Park, was indicted on six counts of producing and attempting to produce child sexual abuse files, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

If convicted, the DOJ said Overheul faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years, and up to 180 years, in federal prison.

The indictment also notifies Overheul that the United States intends to forfeit electronic devices used in the commission of the charged offenses.

This case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Northeast Florida (NEFL) INTERCEPT Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase.

This case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

