Clay Township Police are searching for a man who reportedly fled from a traffic stop Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police stopped the man who was driving with a passenger near the intersection of Oakdale and Maple streets. During the stop, the man reportedly admitted he was not in the country legally, then fled on foot.

Clay Township Police and the U.S. Border Patrol have been searching for the man, described as Hispanic and in his 40s, and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing black pants, a black coat and a blue sweater.

The car's other occupant was taken into custody and told police he was the other man's son. He reportedly is cooperating with police.

In a Facebook post, the Clay Township Police Department said the man is wanted only for fleeing the traffic stop. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Clay Township Police seeking man who fled traffic stop