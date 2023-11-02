Clay Township politico, Kimball firefighter facing charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Edward Amyot and Dominic Jakubowski are shown in the same cropped image in Washington D.C. in January 2021, according to federal authorties. The two, now ages 36 and 23, are facing federal misdemeanors connected to allegedly storming police barricades at the U.S. Capitol.

Two St. Clair County area men, a Kimball Township firefighter and a Clay Township resident with state Republican Party ties, voluntarily appeared in federal court in Detroit Thursday on misdemeanor charges in connection to allegations that they participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, storm of the U.S. Capitol.

Edward Amyot, 36, and Dominic Jakubowski, 23 are identified in federal criminal complaint documents filed Monday as rally participants outside the Capitol complex before reportedly pushing toward police barricades on the day when Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election.

They’re each facing charges of entering and remaining in and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, as well as disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds.

The complaint was transferred to the U.S. Eastern Michigan District Court from Washington D.C., where it was initially filed, and according to the court docket, Jakubowski, of Clay, and Amyot, of St. Clair Township, were released on $10,000 unsecured bond. Their shared attorney, Andrew Densemo, couldn’t be immediately reached as of Thursday night.

According to complaint documents, the FBI reportedly received multiple tips later in January 2021 that Jakubowski and Amyot had been present at the Capitol, referencing images from the younger subject's Snapchat depicting himself outside the federal building, some police body camera footage, and a host of open-source video footage.

Early tips alleged Jakubowski vocally incited violence outside the Capitol complex and forcibly entered with two witnesses, the complaint states, and linked his approach to a group that included Amyot.

After reviewing footage, authorities allege that Jakubowski and Amyot were present when members of the crowd breached police barricades and made their way on to the western grounds of the Capitol that had been blocked off. The complaint states Jakubowski was later seen ripping down police tap.

Edward Amyot and Dominic Jakubowski, now 36 and 23, are reportedly shown — circled in green and red, respectively — in the rioting crowd pushing past barricades near the western grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while police deploy pepper spray.

In one image from his Snapchat, Jakubowski is shown near a media tower erected for use during the presidential inauguration and, from in the crowd, alleged to be heard yelling, “We storm the Capitol … let’s go!” After turning the video toward himself, he’s shown wearing a black-and-white skeleton mask and dark sunglasses.

Other images from public videos allegedly show both individuals helping move a large Trump sign ahead of police barricades — soon after identifying them in images of rioters as police deployed pepper spray and attempted to reestablish the line.

The investigation into Jakubowski’s and Amyot’s roles in the Jan. 6 riot continued that March when one witness who reportedly knew them was interviewed, the complaint states. That individual shared another photo of the two as rioters were sprayed and additional videos posted by Jakubowski.

Additional review into those imagery reportedly showed Amyot donning a black windbreaker with gray cuff lines, khaki pants, and a newsboy-style cap.

Search warrants were executed at both individuals’ residences on Sept. 8, 2021. At Amyot’s residence, the FBI reported locating his cap and windbreaker.

Both individuals have served in some sort of public role tied to the St. Clair County area.

In addition to owning the Richmond-based Set In Stone Home Improvement company, Amyot is currently a Kimball firefighter.

He does not appear to have served in elected office but ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the St. Clair County Community College Board of Trustees in 2020.

Dominic Jakubowski holds his rifle while addressing a crowd through a megaphone in the parking lot of the St. Clair County Admin Building before a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Jakubowski has been listed as a representative for the 10th U.S. House District, including St. Clair County and the Thumb, with the state GOP’s issues and state committee and has additionally served as an intern in a Michigan state representative’s office.

Previously, at age 19, he rose to wider recognition locally after spearheading a massive demonstration outside and presence at a St. Clair County Board of Commissioners meeting in February 2020 to push for approval of a Second Amendment “sanctuary” resolution and other pro-gun rights policy demands.

Jakubowski or Amyot also couldn’t be immediately reached late Thursday.

