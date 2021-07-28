Claysburg man charged with killing brother, dumping his body

Jul. 28—A Blair County man was charged with homicide after he admitted to shooting his brother and dumping the body in a field, state police in Bedford County said.

State police charged Larry Michael Claar, 41, in the shooting death of Michael Scott Claar, 46, also of Claysburg.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 200 block of Picnic Road in Kimmel Township, Bedford County, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, after the shooting, Claar drove to a field in the 100 block of Mountain Penny Lane in Kimmel Township, where he dumped his brother's body and covered it with dirt. Claar attempted to clean the crime scene and the vehicle used to transport the body, police said.

A man living on Mountain Penny Lane said Claar told him "he had done something bad," and that he needed to clean up animal blood and the RV with bleach, the complaint said.

Claar reportedly told a woman in Hollidaysburg, Blair County, that he shot his bother as they fought over the barrel of a rifle and the gun went off. Claar told her he buried his brother and left the gun in the camper.

Troopers said they found a pool of blood in a gravel parking area near a garage in the 200 block of Picnic Road and several blood-covered items in a burn barrel, the complaint said.

Claar was taken into custody in Hollidaysburg.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Claar is being held without bond in the Bedford County Correctional Facility.