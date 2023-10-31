Claysburg woman receives life in prison for 2018 murder of husband

Oct. 31—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Claysburg woman was sentenced to spend life in prison for her husband's 2018 murder.

A Bedford County judge issued the sentence Friday for Nancy Focht, 76 — a month after a jury found her guilty of first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The shooting occurred Sept. 11, 2018.

Office of Attorney General prosecutors presented evidence during trial to show Focht shot her husband inside a shed near their home during a domestic dispute.

She called 911, but told the center's operator that her husband fired the fatal shot.

"The defendant murdered her husband and created a false narrative to hide what she did," Attorney General Michelle Henry said, thanking the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly on the case. "Although nothing can bring back David Focht Sr. ... Nancy Focht is being held fully accountable for his death."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy and Deputy Attorney General Kevin Scheibel presented the case on behalf of the Attorney Generals' Office.

Bellefonte-based defense attorney Justin Miller represented Focht.

Focht remained at Bedford County Correctional Facility on Monday, awaiting transfer to a state prison, online court records showed.