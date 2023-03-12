Clayton Co. police release surveillance video in shooting that killed 15-year-old girl

Clayton County police have released surveillance video of a shooting at a birthday party that killed a 15-year-old girl, in hopes of identifying the gunman.

On Dec. 3, 2022, at about 11:03 p.m., Laila Harris was shot and killed at the party, held at 1078 Citizens Parkway near Morrow.

Video surveillance shows a person shooting a firearm several times in the direction where Harris had been standing.

Clayton County police have released surveillance video of a shooting at a birthday party that killed a 15-year-old girl, in hopes of identifying the gunman.

On Dec. 3, 2022, at about 11:03 p.m., Laila Harris was shot and killed at the party, held at 1078 Citizens Parkway in Morrow.

Police say trouble started when someone at the party was escorted off the property.

Video surveillance shows a person returning to the party and shooting a firearm several times in the direction where Harris had been standing.

The suspect has short dreadlocks and was wearing skull cap, a light-colored puffer jacket, dark/black-colored pants, and white shoes.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the shooter, the Dodge Challenger seen in the video, or the driver of that car, you are urged to contact Detective J. Johnson at 770-473-3989.

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

