Clayton corrections officer, jail nurse arrested for giving contraband to inmates

A corrections officer and a jail nurse have been arrested for allegedly giving contraband to inmates.

Officer Tabitha Clifton was booked into the Clayton County Jail just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Nurse Jessica Castellanos was also taken into custody just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

Both women are charged with giving inmate guns, drugs or alcohol. It is unclear exactly what contraband they are accused of passing to inmates.

Clifton is charged with violating her oath of office and Castellanos is charged with obstructing an officer.

This comes less than 24 hours after another Clayton County corrections officer was arrested.

Officer Sean Hollinshead was accused of “orchestrating” an attack on an inmate.

Sheriff Levon Allen says Hollinshead placed an inmate into a high-risk housing unit where he was beaten and stabbed. They say he then failed to provide aid to the inmate.

Jail records show that Clifton and Castellanos remain in the jail. Hollinshead bonded out just before 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

