Clayton County chairman’s secretary facing charges after sending threat to chairman, GBI says

The Clayton County chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary is facing charges after evidence showed that she falsely reported a crime.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have charged Katrina Holloway, 52, with false statements and false report of a crime.

The GBI criminal investigation revealed evidence that she mailed Turner a threatening letter.

The investigation began in June of 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County Police Department.

Since then, the GBI said several allegations have been made by Clayton County officials of alleged evidence that will lead them to more people involved in this investigation.

So far, no evidence has been provided to the GBI.

Holloway turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail on Monday.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

