Clayton County corrections officer fired, arrested for standing by as inmate was attacked

A Clayton County corrections officer is behind bars after Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said the officer “orchestrated” an attack of an inmate.

Thursday night, Allen said Sean William Hollinshead planned and orchestrated the “vicious” attack of an inmate in his custody.

According to Allen, Hollinshead placed the inmate in a “high-risk” housing unit where the inmate was beaten and stabbed.

“Inmate Hollinshead committed the offense of Criminal Negligence & Violation of his Oath when he knowingly, recklessly, and without disregard for the safety of the inmate placed him in a high-risk housing unit, causing the inmate to receive life-threatening injuries and did not render aid as the beating and stabbing were taking place,” said Allen in a release.

Allen continued to say in his note that he will continue to remove officers or deputies that place others at risk.

“I locked up one of my own tonight and will continue to surgically remove any officers or deputies from my rank and file that places Citizens, Inmates, or Employees at risk,” said Allen.

Allen said the other inmates involved received additional charges.

