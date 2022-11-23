Clayton County deputies arrest 2 accused murderers at top of their ‘Most Wanted List’

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office captured on Tuesday the two men at No. 1 and No. 2 on the department’s most wanted list.

The fugitive team, with help from DeKalb police, arrested Ikuko Thurman and Luciano Jenkins. Both men were wanted for murders.

Deputies say Thurman, of Lovejoy, Georgia, shot and killed his wife on Sep. 9, by firing multiple shots into her vehicle, killing her.

Back in September, Channel 2 spoke with neighbors and friend’s of Thurman, who described the encounter.

“She wasn’t happy. Over the past few weeks, she tried to separate herself from him,” a close friend of Thurman’s wife, Livingston Jett, said.

According to family members, Thurman’s wife was with her adult son when Thurman showed up and started shooting. She attempted to drive away but that was when she crashed into the mailbox.

“She was trying to get away and I was told she got shot four times. And ran into the mailbox,” a family member said.

“I just thought like it was thunder. But when I came out and saw all of the lights, I knew it was really bad,” witness Honey Reed said.

As No. 2 on the most wanted list, deputies said Jenkins was wanted for shooting Christopher Tharpe to death and holding his girlfriend at gunpoint during a Sept. 4 home invasion.

Another man, Finese Monroe, also committed the crime with Tharpe, according to deputies. Monroe was already in CCSO custody.

Officials arrested Jenkins on the 600 block of Shadow Lake Drive and when investigators knocked and announced, “Clayton County Fugitive Squad.”

Jenkins tried to run out the back door, but ran right into the investigators. who took him into custody, deputies said.

