Clayton County deputies searching for 16-year-old murder suspect they say executed teen in park

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a teenager wanted for murder.

Deputies identified him as 16-year-old Oliver Lamar Choyce. He’s wanted on murder, aggravated assault and other charges after deputies said he shot another 16-year-old boy to death in a Lovejoy park last year.

Deputies said that on June 29, 2023, Choyce killed 16-year-old Jamarious Deante Smith at Lovejoy Park. Choyce remained on Clayton County’s Most Wanted list through at least September of 2023.

Clayton County officers posted a firm message for the teen on social media Wednesday.

“Turn yourself in. My team behind me, the Panther Unit, we’re gonna hunt you down,” officers said. “You ain’t safe nowhere. We’re coming after you, Oliver Choyce.”

Choyce is described as 6″01′ and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Last year, Channel 2 ‘s Audrey Washington spoke with Smith’s mother, Pumpkin Smith, who said her son left to go to the park with several other teens.

“I tried to get him to stay, but he just left and that was the last time I saw my son,” Smith said.

She said that at 12:30 a.m. Friday, police knocked at her door.

“They asked me if I had a picture. I showed them a picture and that’s when they told me they’re sorry, they found my son in LoveJoy Park dead. He was shot five times,” Smith said

She had a message for the people she believes are involved with the murder.

“Y’all woke my son up and lured him to the park with y’all and y’all murdered my son,” said Smith.

Anyone with information on Choyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4478 or 770-477-4480.

