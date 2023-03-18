Clayton County fire chief stepping down for new role in the county

Clayton County’s top firefighter is leaving the department, but not the county.

Fire Chief Landry D. Merkison is stepping down as chief to take on a new role as Deputy Chief Operating Officer for Clayton County.

His career of fire service stretches back to his time as a volunteer firefighter in Jonesboro in 1992.

Merkison was appointed Clayton County fire chief and Director of Emergency Management in 2013.

In the 10 years since he became fire chief, Merkison has managed 14 fire stations, more than 400 employees and over 50,000 calls per year.

He also worked with the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to create the Fire/EMS High School Pathway Program to offer high schoolers job opportunities after graduation.

