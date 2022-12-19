Clayton County jail employees fired after investigation into inmate’s death

The Clayton County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday that several jail employees were fired after an inmate died in November.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him.

According to a copy of a medical examiner’s report obtained by Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne, Thurmond got back on his feet, kept resisting and was Tased.

The report says that officers held Thurmond down for 10 to 15 minutes as he lied face down.

Several minutes later, the Taser prongs were removed from Thurmond. The report said that a nurse began chest compressions, and Thurmond was unresponsive.

Clayton County Chief Deputy Levon Allen sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding this incident:

“On November 28th, I alerted the public that an incident involving the death of an inmate had occurred and that I brought in the G.B.I. to investigate the matter. While the criminal aspect of the investigation is still under review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an administrative investigation was handled by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Unit as to whether policies and procedures were followed. As a result, all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations.”

It is unclear how many employees were terminated. Their identities have not been released. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to confirm that information.

The family told Winne that Thurmond had been taken into custody for trespassing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials have not said why Thurmond tried to jump from the jail’s second floor. The investigation remains ongoing.

