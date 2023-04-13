Clayton County man accused of rape, child molestation caught nearly 900 miles away

A joint investigation led deputies to arrest a man accused of rape nearly 900 miles away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2 a.m., on Feb.13, Clayton County deputies were called to an area in Morrow.

Once investigators arrived in the area, authorities reportedly had enough evidence to take out warrants earlier this week for Mark Anthony Thomas.

Clayton officials said Thomas committed the crimes of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

TRENDING STORIES:

This week, Clayton deputies began searching for Thomas.

Authorities say Thomas was in Newark, New Jersey, which is about 870 miles from Clayton County.

The Newark Police Department surrounded the home Thomas was in and was later arrested.

Thomas will be transported to the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: