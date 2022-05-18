Clayton County man indicted on federal hate crime charges following shooting at gas station

The United States District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted a Jonesboro man on federal hate crime charges.

Larry Foxworth is accused of repeatedly firing a pistol into two convenience stores in July, “in an attempt to kill people based on their race, color, or national origin.”

“Both stores were open for business and occupied at the time of the shooting,” said Ryan Buchanan with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Buchanan said Foxworth was shooting at the people in the store because of their race.

“No person should be afraid to shop or to work in our community. Nor should people have to worry that they may be violently attacked because of the color of their skin,” Buchanan said.

Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston is going through the indictment against Foxworth and will have a live updates on this developing story RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

IN OTHER NEWS:



