Clayton County man pleads guilty after posting Snapchats during U.S. Capitol riots

A Clayton County man has pleaded guilty to being involved in the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors say after the riots, a co-worker of Blas Santillan said he posted videos of himself on Snapchat from inside the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

Another video shows Santillan outside of the Capitol’s Rotunda Doors shouting and encouraging rioters to enter the building.

“It seems like you’re that weak, because I’m the only one that was willing to do something! I’m the only one that was willing to kick that door! Who else is willing to storm in there? No one!” Santillan can be heard shouting.

Security video shows Santillan ultimately push past guards and enter the Capitol Building before walking around the rotunda and continue shouting.

He pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

