Clayton County mother cleaning gun shoots 10-year-old son to death through bedroom wall, police say

A Clayton County boy is dead after he was shot by his own mother, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

On July 6 at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Grady in reference to a person shot call.

When officers arrived at the hospital, Grady officials told them that a 10-year-old boy had died.

Police said that 34-year-old Brittany Parks was unloading her handgun when it was accidentally discharged. A bullet traveled through the wall into another room and hit her son.

Through multiple interviews, police said that Parks and her boyfriend gave different accounts of what led up to the shooting.

Police said they had enough evidence for probable cause and arrested Parks.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.

The child has not been identified. He is one of 70 Georgia teenagers and children who have been shot to death across the state since the beginning of the year.

