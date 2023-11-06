Clayton County murder suspect arrested in Michigan less than 24 hours after crime, officials say

A man wanted for murder in Clayton County was arrested several states away less than 24 hours later.

Clayton County sheriff officials said that Clayton County police received reports of a person shot in the area of Brookwood Circle on Nov. 4.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot to death. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the crime was believed to be domestic-related. Detectives determined that their primary suspect was Kenneth Titus Washington.

They then obtained the following warrants for his arrest:

Murder and malice murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Kidnapping

Theft by Taking

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime

Clayton County Sheriff’s fugitive investigators immediately began to search for Washington.

After they exhausted all possible options in Georgia, authorities in Clayton County reached out to surrounding states to alert them that an armed and dangerous murder suspect was possibly in their area.

Officials said 16 hours after the murder, Washington was taken into custody by the Southfield Police Department in Michigan, more than 700 miles away from Clayton County.

Authorities in Clayton County are now working to extradite Washington to Georgia to answer his charges.

“Domestic violence is real, and staying in such situations only ends with someone in jail, someone dead, or both,” Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said.

If you are in a domestic violence relationship and want to leave, please call 770-477-4479.

