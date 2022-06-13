Clayton County officer hospitalized after being hit, dragged by man fleeing domestic assault
A Clayton County police officer has been hospitalized after she was dragged by a suspect fleeing a domestic disturbance call.
Police said that they were called to a home on Riverdale Road at around 8 a.m. Monday about an armed man in a domestic disturbance.
Officers made contact with the suspect, Antonio Phillips, who refused to comply with officers’ demands and ran from them.
Phillips was able to get into a car and then hit an officer as he was fleeing the scene.
The officer was rushed to the hospital with injuries police don’t believe are life-threatening.
Phillips was located and arrested.
He’s been charged with aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, criminal damage -- family violence, simple battery, theft by taking, obstruction, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
The officer has not been identified and her condition hasn’t been released.