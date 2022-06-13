Clayton County officer hospitalized after being hit, dragged by man fleeing domestic assault

A Clayton County police officer has been hospitalized after she was dragged by a suspect fleeing a domestic disturbance call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said that they were called to a home on Riverdale Road at around 8 a.m. Monday about an armed man in a domestic disturbance.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers made contact with the suspect, Antonio Phillips, who refused to comply with officers’ demands and ran from them.

Phillips was able to get into a car and then hit an officer as he was fleeing the scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The officer was rushed to the hospital with injuries police don’t believe are life-threatening.

Phillips was located and arrested.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, criminal damage -- family violence, simple battery, theft by taking, obstruction, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

The officer has not been identified and her condition hasn’t been released.