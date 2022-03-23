Clayton County officer shot, killed man in his pajamas who police say pointed gun at them
Chief Kevin Roberts said the department received calls about a man randomly firing gunshots around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Chief Kevin Roberts said the department received calls about a man randomly firing gunshots around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Body cam footage shows the moments a man started shooting at Kalamazoo police officers, who returned fire and killed him.
Police said the attacker careened his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swath of the city center. Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the attacker at the scene. Israel police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at a press briefing at the scene that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services” who had previously served prison time.
Central Ohio high school sports scores: March 21-27
The Supreme Court declined to say Wednesday whether 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas remains in the hospital, though he had been expected to be released by Tuesday evening. The court said Sunday that Thomas had been admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” and he was diagnosed with an infection. The court heard arguments Wednesday morning and Chief Justice John Roberts said, as he has for the past two days, that while Thomas was not present he would participate in the case by reviewing the arguments’ transcript and briefs.
Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette "saw the offensive upside" in Tom Wilson, who tied his career-high in points Tuesday.
It’s been nearly a month since Russia invaded Ukraine and the impact of the war for most Americans has been felt from afar. But, Monday the Biden Administration announced a Russian cyberattack ‘is coming” and companies should be prepared before it is too late.
A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern city of Hyderabad, police and officials said. (Mar. 23)
Commentary: If the world lets Putin bully Ukraine, he'll have no reason to stop.
In conjunction with the Vatican, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown will celebrate consecration Mass.
A Texas appeals court on Monday reinstated a temporary injunction prohibiting the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children certain medical care that Governor Greg Abbott has branded "child abuse." The Texas Third Court of Appeals ruling came in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lambda Legal filed on behalf of a 16-year-old transgender girl, her parents and her licensed therapist challenging a directive issued by Abbott last month.
These superstars will make you rethink your no drugstore products policyView Entire Post ›
LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle said on Wednesday it will halt the sale of several non-essential products including KitKat candy bars and Nesquik chocolate mix in Russia, in an unprecedented move amid pressure on the world's top consumer goods company after criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The brands Nestle is suspending make up the "vast majority of volume and sales" in Russia, which were 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion) in 2021, a spokesperson said. Zelenskiy over the weekend called out several companies for staying in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and accused Nestle of not living up to its "Good Food, Good Life" slogan.
Listed separately for $16 million and $62 million, both One Madison units have a private elevator, marble bathrooms and views of city landmarks.
An expert on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that President Biden is "playing our very strong hand in a very weak way" by squandering the power of the United States to deter Russian aggression.
He's done all the research to satisfy anyone's cravings. He finds the best pizza. Admires it for a moment. And then masters the making of it.
The Eagles signed a wide receiver who is very familiar with head coach Nick Sirianni.
Thanks to erosion, the Abbot Pass Hut is coming down.
After enjoying a couples night with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Justin Bieber continues to be protective of Hailey Bieber after she suffered a terrifying blood clot in her brain.
Rigged elects enshrined in Ohio constitution. Permanent Daylight Saving Time is terrible. Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson now. Signing gun bill 'dumb' decision.
Maren Morris shares son Hayes Andrew with husband Ryan Hurd