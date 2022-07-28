Woman called 911 before shooting Clayton officer, being shot by APD, police say

Both a Clayton County officer and a suspect are in critical condition after after two officer-involved shootings overnight, police say.

According to Clayton County police, a woman called 911 saying she was armed and wanted to hurt herself at 11 p.m. on Newbury Drive.

Moments after the first officer arrived on the scene, someone else inside the house called 911 and said she had heard several shots and the officer was down in the yard behind the house.

Other officers found the injured officer in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is currently in surgery, but still listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect then drove north on I-75 and into the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta officers received a call of a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description being spotted on Polar Rock Rd. SW. As officers approached the car, the suspect fired at least one shot and APD officers returned fire, hitting her multiple times.

No Atlanta police officers were injured in this second officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was also taken to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition, but is stable.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently at the Newbury Drive scene and is working to learn more details about the initial shooting.

Neither the Clayton County officer or the suspect’s identities have been released.

“What you see here tonight is a demonstration of law enforcement’s dedication across this region and the quality of the men and women that wear the badge for their respective communities and I’m proud of the actions of the Atlanta Police Department this morning as they acted on behalf of this community,” Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Thursday morning.

A Clayton County police spokesperson says the officer has been with their department for approximately a year-and-a-half.

