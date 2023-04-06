Clayton County police capture inmate who jumped fence, escaped custody while being transported

Clayton County police said they captured an inmate who escaped custody as he was being transported.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Nigiel Lee, 22, for multiple felony charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

CCPD said officers and deputies were transporting Lee when he ran and jumped on multiple vehicles before jumping the fence and escaping the sally port area at the Clayton County Jail.

After a two hour search, K-9 handler Officer Christian and K-9 Niko with CCPD found Lee near Whaley’s Lake Drive in Jonesboro and took him into custody.

Police said Lee was wearing handcuffs when he escaped, and he had blood and dirt on him from jumping the wired fence.

According to CCPD, Lee’s charges include Home Invasion, Burglary, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, Criminal Trespass, VGCSA (Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances), Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Theft by Taking, and Escaped Prisoner.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lee is also wanted on felony charges out of two other jurisdictions.

CCPD said he is wanted out of Dekalb County for Kidnapping, Fleeing and Eluding, Robbery by Sudden Snatching, VGCSA charges, and family violence charges, and he is wanted out of Alabama for drug charges and family violence charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: